Crypto lender Celsius Network reveals $1.19 billion hole in bankruptcy filing

Hannah Lang Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Celsius Network listed a $1.19 billion hole in its balance sheet in a Thursday filing in a Manhattan bankruptcy court, a day after the cryptocurrency lender filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company also said it had $40 million in claims against Singapore-based Three Arrows Capital, a crypto hedge fund that filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

