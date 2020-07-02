Crypto Lender BlockFi Says Monthly Revenue Up 100% After Bitcoin Halving User Boost
BlockFi says its monthly revenue has doubled as it sees a surge in new users for its crypto lending service and interest accounts.
- In a company blog posted on Thursday, the crypto lender said monthly revenue had been climbing since February, when it raised $30 million in Series B funding.
- The revenue increase has been driven by bitcoin's recent halving event in May, the company said, as well as the launch of a mobile app.
- BlockFi saw more users join in the week of the halving than any other week in its history.
- 7,000 new accounts have had funds added, putting the startup at a 25% month-over-month growth rate, per the firmâs figures.
- New-York based BlockFi said it is now âon track to generate $50 million in revenueâ over the next 12 months.
- âMonthly revenue has grown four times since December 19 and doubled from the beginning to end of Q2.â said Zac Prince, CEO and co-founder of BlockFi, in an email to CoinDesk.
- The lending platform recently widened its focus on Asian markets. In June, it hired ex-Bank of America Merrill Lynch global equities portfolio sales trader Rishi Ramchandani to head the companyâs business developments in the region.
- Singapore-based hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto mining pool Poolin have joined as strategic partners to assist the Asia push.
- Former U.S. Defense Department and Microsoft Alum Adam Healy came aboard as BlockFi's security chief in mid-June, charged protecting client data, digital assets and proprietary information.
