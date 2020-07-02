Crypto Lender BlockFi Says Monthly Revenue Up 100% After Bitcoin Halving User Boost

BlockFi says its monthly revenue has doubled as it sees a surge in new users for its crypto lending service and interest accounts.

In a company blog posted on Thursday, the crypto lender said monthly revenue had been climbing since February, when it raised $30 million in Series B funding.

The revenue increase has been driven by bitcoin's recent halving event in May, the company said, as well as the launch of a mobile app.

BlockFi saw more users join in the week of the halving than any other week in its history.

7,000 new accounts have had funds added, putting the startup at a 25% month-over-month growth rate, per the firmâs figures.

New-York based BlockFi said it is now âon track to generate $50 million in revenueâ over the next 12 months.

âMonthly revenue has grown four times since December 19 and doubled from the beginning to end of Q2.â said Zac Prince, CEO and co-founder of BlockFi, in an email to CoinDesk.

The lending platform recently widened its focus on Asian markets. In June, it hired ex-Bank of America Merrill Lynch global equities portfolio sales trader Rishi Ramchandani to head the companyâs business developments in the region.

Singapore-based hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto mining pool Poolin have joined as strategic partners to assist the Asia push.

Former U.S. Defense Department and Microsoft Alum Adam Healy came aboard as BlockFi's security chief in mid-June, charged protecting client data, digital assets and proprietary information.

See also: Bitcoin Mining Pool Poolin Partners With BlockFi to Expand Crypto Lending Service

