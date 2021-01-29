Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Lender BlockFi Registers Bitcoin Trust With SEC

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
BlockFi CEO Zac Prince (CoinDesk archives)

BlockFi, a major hub for crypto lending, appears to be increasing its courting of institutional bitcoin bets through a new bitcoin trust product.

The trust, revealed in Friday regulatory filings, could put BlockFi in direct competition with Grayscale for bitcoin-friendly Wall Street investors’ attention and dollars. Grayscale’s own bitcoin trust is one of the single-largest bitcoin investment vehicles on the market. CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group also owns Grayscale.

The “BlockFi Bitcoin Trust” has yet to raise any money from investors, according to its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Key factors about the fund’s structure were not available at press time. However, the fund’s status as a Rule 506(c) exempt offering gives BlockFi room to market the trust publicly.

Related: ‘Pomp’ Launches Crypto Jobs Board With Gemini, Coinbase and BlockFi

Representatives for BlockFi did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s questions.

BlockFi is the second firm this week to register a bitcoin trust. Valkyrie, which already has $2.3 million in sales, disclosed its fund on Jan. 26. Osprey is also preparing to go live with a bitcoin trust product positioned to be a direct challenger to GBTC.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More