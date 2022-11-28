US Markets

Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 28, 2022 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Adds background on withdrawals

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight of its affiliates, in the latest casualty since FTX collapsed earlier this month triggering instability in the crypto market.

New Jersey-based BlockFi had earlier paused withdrawals from its platform and acknowledged it had "significant exposure" to FTX, and its associated entities.

The move comes more than a week after FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive.

In July, FTX had signed a deal with BlockFi to provide the firm with a $400 million revolving credit facility and an option to buy it for up to $240 million.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.