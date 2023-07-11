Crypto Kings: Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Dominating the Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The world of cryptocurrencies today is quite vast. So many projects, cryptocurrencies, platforms, and completely different solutions that we could spend a lifetime talking about them, and I think we still wouldn’t have enough time to discover them all. The market cap of the entire crypto ecosystem today reaches approximately $1.17 trillion dollars. Undoubtedly, as is well known, the parent cryptocurrency that leads the entire market is Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which, in addition to occupying the number 1 position in the market, is the main pillar of the entire ecosystem. It is followed by Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Tether (USDT-USD), which is the stablecoin with the largest market capitalization in the entire ecosystem.

In order not to talk more of the same about these three crypto kings, who are the ones leading the ranking in terms of market capitalization, I want to tell you a bit about three important cryptocurrencies, which despite not being among the top 3, remain in the top 10.

Let’s start:

Binance Coin (BNB-USD)

Formerly called “Binance Coin,” today it is called “Build and Build,” better known as BNB (BNB-USD), represents a fascinating cryptocurrency developed by the renowned Binance cryptocurrency exchange platform. While it may not hold the top spot in terms of market capitalization, it possesses distinct qualities that set it apart.

A pivotal utility of BNB lies in its application within the Binance platform, serving as a means to pay transaction fees. This renders it highly valuable for platform users. Moreover, it finds use in various scenarios, such as engaging in token sales or initial coin offerings (ICOs) via the Binance Launchpad platform or functioning as a payment method in establishments and online merchants that accept cryptocurrencies.

Built upon the foundation of blockchain technology, it ensures both security and transparency. Its value has experienced remarkable growth over time, piquing the interest of numerous investors. Nonetheless, it is crucial to bear in mind that the value of BNB can be volatile and susceptible to market fluctuations. Thus, it is advisable to conduct thorough research and make informed decisions when considering investments in BNB.

Cardano (ADA-USD)

Cardano (ADA-USD) represents a cryptocurrency and smart contract platform that has recently garnered substantial popularity. Its primary objective revolves around establishing a secure and scalable environment for decentralized application development.

ADA features an intriguing aspect known as proof-of-stake technology. Unlike Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it doesn’t demand substantial energy consumption to secure and validate network transactions. Consequently, stands as a more sustainable and energy-efficient alternative.

The ADA platform places a strong emphasis on interoperability, enabling seamless communication and information exchange among diverse blockchains. This proves especially significant within an ecosystem abundant with different cryptocurrencies and blockchains. ADA strives to serve as a bridge, connecting these distinct networks and facilitating a smoother flow of data and digital assets.

The team steering ADA, led by the Cardano Foundation, comprises experts spanning various fields, including cryptography and software development. They diligently work towards enhancing platform scalability and security while concurrently fostering the adoption of Cardano in real-world applications.

Solana (SOL-USD)

Solana (SOL-USD) emerges as an exhilarating blockchain platform that has recently gained significant traction. It sets out to elevate blockchain technology to unprecedented heights, notably excelling in speed and scalability.

Envision a world where digital transactions occur instantaneously and securely, irrespective of user volume or application complexity. That precisely encapsulates the ambitious goal Solana strives to achieve. Solana enables efficient and accurate confirmation of transaction order and timing by employing an innovative approach labeled “Proof of History” (PoH).

Solana boasts the ability to process thousands of transactions per second, surpassing many existing blockchain platforms. This empowers applications built on Solana to handle substantial user loads and data volumes without experiencing significant delays or exorbitant transaction fees.

The Solana developer community is experiencing rapid growth, giving rise to a diverse array of exciting applications and projects. From decentralized finance (DeFi) to online gaming and digital marketplaces, it spearheads innovation within the realm of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

As I mentioned before, these three cryptocurrencies, despite not being in the top 3 of the ranking by market capitalization, deserve to be recognized for the great solutions they offer to the entire ecosystem. The three together comprise a high market cap of approximately $55 billion.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

