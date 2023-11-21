Crypto Keepers: The Only 3 Cryptocurrencies to Hold for the Long Haul

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With surging cryptocurrency prices, investors seek the top tokens available to maximize their returns. Indeed, investors can choose from among thousands of options, each with unique fundamentals setting certain coins apart.

Breakout potential looms high for many tokens, fueled by increasing liquidity and a number of imminent macro and sector-specific catalysts. However, these highlighted cryptos promise risk-adjusted returns, driven by robust networks, user engagement, and deflationary models.

Now’s the time for investors to explore opportune investments in some high-profile and profitable cryptocurrencies. Some may be considered mainstream, but they are also available at discounted rates.

If ETFs are going to hit the market and provide ample institutional liquidity, these cryptos are the ones to grab right now. Let’s explore these digital assets that certainly tell a compelling story to investors seeking gains over the next decade or longer.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD)

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is among the best-performing mega-cap cryptocurrencies this year. It’s more than doubled on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Bitcoin has certainly pulled through for buy and hold investors who have held steady through this recent decline. Indeed, it’s an environment where currency risks abound. Yet Bitcoin remains a steady bastion of hope for certain doomsday investors and technology enthusiasts alike.

Expectations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving the first Bitcoin ETF has driven Bitcoin’s recent surge. Additionally, it has drawn significant investments. Simultaneously, the belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates further has investors embracing riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. Analysts predict Bitcoin might reach $50,000. And some are speculating it could surpass its previous peak of $68,000 in the coming months.

Thus, Bitcoin is likely to remain relatively steady in the next few years, at least on a currency-adjusted basis. For those looking to hedge against inflation, it’s understandable to own this token in the current environment.

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Ethereum (ETH-USD) outpaced Bitcoin, gaining just under 1% in the last 24 hours and returning 5% to stakeholders in the past week. However, both cryptocurrencies share technical similarities, with ETH consistently in overbought territory since October 23. Despite an RSI of 72.02, signaling positivity, investors should note a decrease in volume levels as price action increased.

The token achieved exceptional long-term growth, with a surge of over 52,000% since its July 2015 launch. Despite occasional volatility, the recent 68% dip from its November 2021 peak is seen as a favorable buying opportunity. Ethereum gained momentum in the past week. Overall crypto market optimism drove this. Also, its pivotal role as the backbone for decentralized applications set the stage for potential sustained growth with increased on-chain adoption.

Solana (SOL-USD)

Solana (SOL-USD) surged 79.12% in the past month. The crypto is widely known for its efficient blockchain supporting fast decentralized apps and crypto projects.

VanEck predicts a 10,000% price increase by 2030, citing Solana’s unmatched data throughput and cost-effectiveness, especially in NFT minting.

In October, Solana’s DeFi assets under management rose by 74%. SOL emerges as a prime choice for broad adoption, especially in DeFi and dApps. Overcoming past challenges, Solana doubled in value recently, showing resilience. Technical analysis signals a bullish trend, with potential gains if it maintains support above $40.

Investors who are considering an entry point should watch for support confirmation, targeting $50. This makes SOL an intriguing crypto pick at current levels, and one that could pick up between 10% and 15% lower from here.

