Crypto Just Had One of Its Worst Days in History. Here's What You Need to Know

It's no secret the crypto market is taking a hit so far in 2022. This week, liquidations reached record highs. According to Coinglass, over $778 million has been liquidated in just 24 hours. This may be a snowball effect of two of the largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, dropping significantly. Starting with the largest, Bitcoin is down over 11% this week. While many cryptos saw highs in October and November 2021, many are experiencing new lows this month. BTC is one that in November 2021 saw its all-time high of almost $69,000, but is now trading at just over $22,000, down nearly 70%.

Ethereum is another crypto that has dropped 15% this week. According to CoinMarketCap, its current price is $1,222 at the time of writing; a low the coin hasn't seen since December 2020. Like BTC, Ethereum also hit its all-time high in November 2021 at $4,891.70. Today's price reflects a 75% drop in value for the popular currency.

Of course, when two of the largest cryptocurrencies see such massive losses, the entire market is affected. Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), and Cardano (ADA) are among others that have seen double-digit losses already this week.

Huge layoffs from major companies

To add insult to injury, many blockchain tech companies are having to lay off employees. Coinbase, one of the largest and most well-known American cryptocurrency exchange platforms, has had to lay off 18% of its full-time employees. With a team of around 5,000, it is looking at laying off around 1,100 employees.

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, believes the company grew quickly during a bull market, but now that the bear market is here, cuts have to be made to continue to function. He said, "We appear to be entering a recession after a 10+ year economic boom. A recession could lead to another crypto winter, and could last for an extended period…While it's hard to predict the economy or the markets, we always plan for the worst so we can operate the business through any environment."

Withdrawal freezes

In other cryptocurrency news, Celsius Network, one of the largest crypto lenders, had to freeze all withdrawals and transfers due to the extreme market conditions. "We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honor, over time, its withdrawal obligations," said the company.

Although bear markets are a natural part of the life cycle of any large financial economy, it certainly is unnerving to see such extreme losses.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Katie Clinebell has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Avalanche, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.