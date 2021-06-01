Crypto is Here to Stay. So What Are Regulators Going to do About It?

By: Bob Reid, CEO and Co-Founder of Everest

Many can still remember the days when bitcoin was worth less than a dollar. Today, it’s worth more than $30,000, even after Elon Musk prompted one of the biggest sell-offs since the last Crypto Winter. Some of the largest investment institutions, corporate treasuries, payments giants, Mark Cuban, and yes, Musk, announced major purchases, furthering institutional buy-in to crypto. While the waffling may continue, it’s safe to say debates over crypto’s longevity in the coming years are becoming less relevant—at this point, it’s here to stay.

That’s problematic for regulators and entrenched players with a vested interest in maintaining the status quo. Akin to Google and Facebook storming the gates of traditional media, the stakes for this new financial system, aka: the internet of value, are a thousand times higher. So, how are governments responding to crypto’s rise to prominence?

Will regulation by itself tackle the money laundering issue?

As cryptocurrency initially gained popularity, concerns began to surface regarding its vulnerability to money laundering, terrorist financing, and other illegal dealings. These crimes, however, have long existed in traditional finance, where cash, art, and goods have been far and away the vehicle of choice. Given that a blockchain is a public ledger and all transactions are viewable, the only thing missing from a government regulatory perspective is knowing the identity attached to a given wallet.

In 2020, a set of documents from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN files) were released with details of how some of the biggest banks in the world are responsible for moving trillions of dollars to suspected terrorists, kleptocrats, and drug kingpins. The file revealed that governments are unable to stop many of these crimes. On the other hand, only 1.1 percent of all crypto transactions are illicit, according to a chainalysis report.

Not all crypto is created equal either. There are means and methods to design crypto platforms to boost privacy and transparency simultaneously, providing users more privacy than traditional banking, and boosting compliance to align or exceed regulatory requirements. Doing so may go some distance in removing the misguided incentives associated with money laundering, and bring crypto into the mass market. Suppose, a platform is designed without a deep understanding of existing legal, political, or economic systems. In that case, immutability can result in a net-negative, not adhering to General Data Protection Regulation’s (GDPR) “right to be forgotten” and thereby failing to empower users.

Suppose a platform or network is designed with a deep, systemic understanding. In that case blockchain-based systems can finally provide the path to reclaim control of our data and associated self-monetization. This is achieved when a system includes:

Duplicated identity creation (one unique human being, able to prove they are who they say they are) and verification within distributed storage (i.e. each user receives a “locker” as a means to verify themselves and their credentials); When it is distributed within a particular region such as the EU to conform to GDPR regulations; When it enables effective key-holding only for the user or business to grant access; When a separate blockchain is used to reference or point at identity credentials.

When these four elements are enabled systemically, only then can we truly achieve a system that is not only GDPR compliant, but firmly puts the user in control of their self-monetization including the legal right to disassociate with an organization. Simultaneously, by attaching a separate transaction engine, financial institutions can adhere to BSA and the most stringent of financial regulations.

Regulators are already catching up

FinCEN is not the only organization tasked with fighting financial crimes. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was formed in 1989 after the G-7 summit in Paris. Originally, the committee was formed to recognize threats to the banking system and financial institutions worldwide. The original task force included the G-7 member states, the European Commission, and eight other countries. Today, more than 200 countries and jurisdictions have signed on to implement FATF standards worldwide. Currently, the task force has begun exploring cryptocurrency related regulations. In March 2021, the FATF published new guidelines for decentralized platforms. These updates distinguish between fungible tokens and NFTs, add descriptions for decentralized finance (DeFi), and specify that countries should have some form of know-your-customer (KYC) standards.

However, many in the crypto space believe these new regulations could pose a danger. The expanded definition would include individuals and groups in the crypto sphere who don’t have a traditional financial sector counterpart. This is problematic for those who develop the platform but don’t have control over its usage—which happens quite often in the decentralized world.

Such individuals may still be liable for the KYC rules. Essentially, these new regulations will identify an entity responsible for any anti-money laundering activities. Someone in the chain of custody will be legally liable for the transaction, and hiding behind the excuse that it’s just software or an algorithm simply won’t suffice.

Crypto is mainstream. Period.

As the prices of cryptocurrencies continue to ebb and flow by the week, corporations such as Microsoft and Amazon are continuously working to accept crypto as a form of payment. Even traditional financial institutions want a piece of the action and are looking for ways to convert from crypto to fiat easier. The pandemic gave these institutions the push they needed, with many invested in the hope of offsetting currency devaluation amid looming concerns of a fledgling stock market.

These large institutions gave Bitcoin validation in portfolios, especially as inflation and uncertainty around fiat currencies continued. We saw BTC plummet within days of Elon Musk tweeting that Tesla will no longer accept it as a form of payment. We saw Dogecoin rise dramatically after Musk tweeted a poll asking if people would like to use it as a Tesla payment.

Yet, mass-market adoption is as sure as the sun sets in the west. Even stalwarts like Citi are heralding “programmable money and tokenization” as real-time solutions that offer transparency and are totally superior over existing models. BTC and ETH are not the only cryptocurrencies that will see a boost in the coming years. As more people invest, the more likely it will be that the crypto and fiat worlds meld together. And the only way these two worlds meld is with regulatory approval and ability for traditional banking with USD, EUR, etc. being able to seamlessly transfer in and out of crypto assets, all with the assurance of regulatory certainty. With regulatory approval, we will move beyond hobbyists to a true mass market, where billions of users will be two clicks away from the internet of value.

If these are all adapted, the blockchain will effectively help, not harm the individual and the collective.

About the Author

Bob Reid is the current CEO and Co-Founder of Everest, a fintech company that leverages blockchain technologies for a more secure and inclusive multi-currency account + digital/biometric identity + payment platform + eMoney platform. As a licensed and registered financial institution, Everest supplies end-to-end financial solutions, facilitating eKYC/AML, digital identity, and regulatory compliance associated with money movement. He was an advisor to Kai Labs, the General Manager of Licensing at Bittorrent, and VP of Strategy & Business Development at Neulion and DivX.

