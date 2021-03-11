Crypto Investment Firm CoinShares Begins Trading on Nasdaq Nordic
Digital asset manager CoinShares has begun trading on Nasdaq Nordic after an oversubscribed public offering.
- CoinShares listed Thursday on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, an alternative stock exchange for small and medium-sized growth companies in Europe.
- The offering consisted of 3,364,403 shares at 44.90 SEK ($5.29) apiece and totaling 151 million SEK ($17.8 million), according to an announcement.
- The Jersey-based investment firm said the offering was oversubscribed by over 400%, garnering subscriptions for 675 million SEK (nearly $80 million) from 2,280 new shareholders.
- Shares are trading under the ticker “CS”, despite an earlier release stating it would be “COIN” – one also proposed for Coinbase’s upcoming listing.
- In February, CoinShares launched an Ethereum-back exchange-traded product (ETP) on Swiss SIX exchange, which already boasts around $75 million in assets under management.
