Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Investment App B21 Expands to India

Contributor
Daniel Palmer CoinDesk
Published
Bangalore: India's tech hub where B21 has an office (Snehit Photo/Shutterstock)

B21, a recently launched mobile app aimed at first-time cryptocurrency investors, has expanded its service to the India market.

  • The Gibraltar-based company said the move was prompted by rising consumer interest and trading volumes in the nation after Indiaâs Supreme Court recently overturned the central bankâs order banning banking services for cryptocurrency firms such as exchanges.
  • B21 users can fund their investments using Indian rupees through payment methods such as the Unified Payments Interface, debit cards and bank transfers.Â 
  • The app allows investments in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether and EOS starting with a $25 (2,000 INR) minimum, and is available in 65 nations including the U.S.
  • B21 crypto assets are secured by Prime Trust, the app provider says.
  • The app launched earlier this year, targeting newcomers to crypto investing.
  • The Reserve Bank of Indiaâs (RBI) de facto crypto ban was lifted in March, with the central bank later confirming there is no restriction on banking for digital asset firms.
  • Since then, the local cryptocurrency industry has seen something of a renaissance, however, the regulatory situation is still uncertain.
  • Rumors that Indiaâs government might be considering a new ban on crypto were reported in mid June.
  • One of the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, Binance, recently joined the Indian tech industry association that fought the RBI ban in court.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular