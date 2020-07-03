Crypto Investment App B21 Expands to India
B21, a recently launched mobile app aimed at first-time cryptocurrency investors, has expanded its service to the India market.
- The Gibraltar-based company said the move was prompted by rising consumer interest and trading volumes in the nation after Indiaâs Supreme Court recently overturned the central bankâs order banning banking services for cryptocurrency firms such as exchanges.
- B21 users can fund their investments using Indian rupees through payment methods such as the Unified Payments Interface, debit cards and bank transfers.Â
- The app allows investments in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether and EOS starting with a $25 (2,000 INR) minimum, and is available in 65 nations including the U.S.
- B21 crypto assets are secured by Prime Trust, the app provider says.
- The app launched earlier this year, targeting newcomers to crypto investing.
- The Reserve Bank of Indiaâs (RBI) de facto crypto ban was lifted in March, with the central bank later confirming there is no restriction on banking for digital asset firms.
- Since then, the local cryptocurrency industry has seen something of a renaissance, however, the regulatory situation is still uncertain.
- Rumors that Indiaâs government might be considering a new ban on crypto were reported in mid June.
- One of the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, Binance, recently joined the Indian tech industry association that fought the RBI ban in court.
Related Stories
- Why Bitcoin Bulls Are Betting on Explosive Growth in India
- Swiss Equity Firm Makes First Crypto Investment With SPiCE VC Stake
- The Big Thing Holding Back Indiaâs Crypto Boom
- ParaFi Invests in Kyber Network as Buzz Grows Around DeFi Projects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- ‘I Failed Terribly at Keeping My Identity Secret’: Scott Alexander on the Value of Pseudonymity
- Witnesses Will Vouch for Stablecoins, Digital Dollars in US Senate Hearing Tuesday
- Vanguard to Go Live on Symbiont’s Blockchain Platform for Foreign Exchange in Q3 2020
- AML Bitcoin Founder Claims DC Lobbyist Jack Abramoff, US Government Are ‘Extorting’ Him