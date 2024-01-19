Crypto Influencer Microwaves Solana's Saga Phone And Now It Is Selling As An NFT

A Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) influencer known as Bangerz microwaved one of the limited edition Solana Saga smartphones and shared the video on X.

What Happened: Bangerz, who identifies as a “washed-up influencer” and is also the co-founder and CEO of NFT launchpad 3.land, uploaded footage of the device sizzling in the microwave.

I microwaved my @solanamobile SagaHere are the results: pic.twitter.com/OGuWpk7FDZ

— bangerz 👽 {3.LAND} (@bangerzNFT) January 18, 2024

It should be noted that Solana Saga phones, which previously had trouble finding buyers, have sold out, fetching prices as high as $7,000 on eBay. Since the Saga phone's launch on May 8, each new phone has been accompanied by a free airdrop of 30 million Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK) tokens.

Upon removal, the phone was seen emanating steam and leaking an unidentified substance while its screen peeled away from the frame. She noted the obvious in her video, declaring, "It's damaged. It's not turning on."

Following the viral incident on X, Bangerz capitalized on the moment by launching 3,333 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of the microwaved phone. The NFTs were offered at no cost for minting through 3.land.

“Saga phones are now deflationary. Commemorate this moment with the Saga Microwave," posted 3.land.

Saga phones are now deflationary. Commemorate this moment with the Saga Microwave by @bangerzNFTFree Minting now 🔗👇 pic.twitter.com/zcwARW2ZjO

— 🌐 3.land (@3rd_land) January 18, 2024

These “Saga Microwave” NFTs rapidly found their way to secondary marketplaces, trading for about $25 worth of Solana at peak value, though the enthusiasm waned and prices dropped. The collection has managed to garner approximately $33,000 in trades.

Why It Matters: This comes as Solana Labs unveiled its plans for a sequel dubbed “Chapter 2,” a more budget-friendly model priced at $450, compared to the original Saga’s higher price tag. Solana Labs reported 30,000 pre-orders within the initial 30-hour window of the announcement.

According to the company's website, the new hardware product is cheaper than the first Solana crypto phone and will ship in the first half of 2025.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was trading at $93.92 down 6.92% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Solana Mobile

