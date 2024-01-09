Crypto Influencer Ben Armstrong 'Heading To DC' To 'Get The Bitcoin ETF Approved This Week' — But Won't Stop There

Ben Armstrong has proclaimed his goal to achieve what has yet to be accomplished in securing approval for a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

What Happened: “Today I’m going to attempt something that to this date, no one has been able to do,” Armstrong wrote in a tweet on X, referencing past efforts by industry giants such as the Winklevoss Twins, Cathie Wood, and Blackrock.

Setting his sights on Washington D.C, Armstrong said, “Today, I’m heading to DC to push this thing over the finish line. Today live at 12pm.”

The cryptocurrency influencer did not stop there, he tweeted that he already has plans for his next endeavor.

“I don’t celebrate wins by relaxing. Once I get the Bitcoin ETF approved this week, my next step will be to get the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ETF approved,” he said, laying out a timeline with aspirations to complete both approvals by mid-Q2 or even the end of Q1, dedicating himself to “so much work to do.”

Bitcoin surged past the $47,000 mark on Monday, a peak not observed since April 2022, fueled by growing excitement over the potential approval of a pioneering spot-based BTC ETF in the U.S.

Why It Matters: This comes as Armstrong’s relationship with the platform he founded, BitBoy Crypto, has been strained. In August 2023, the platform publicly disassociated itself from Armstrong.

In September, Armstrong was implicated in an alarming incident. Following what he coined as a mission to retrieve his Lamborghini, Armstrong streamed live, claiming an individual named Carlos Diaz might pose a threat to his life.

“If Carlos Diaz comes out of his house and tries to kill me live on YouTube, then it's just gonna have to be what it's gonna be, Carlos,” he said, hours before a police intervention halted the livestream.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $46,703.35, up 7% on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

