Crypto hedge funds ended 2022 down almost 50% - BarclayHedge data

January 17, 2023 — 09:39 am EST

Written by Nell Mackenzie for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hedge funds trading crypto currencies tracked by index provider BarclayHedge ended 2022 down almost 50%, the research firm said on Tuesday.

An index of 47 hedge funds, the names of which BarclayHedge keeps anonymous, posted a loss of over 47% for the year, the data said.

