News & Insights

US Markets

Crypto hackers stole around $1.7 bln in 2023 - report

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

January 24, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hackers of cryptocurrency platforms stole around $1.7 billion in 2023, around 54.3% lower than the year before, a Chainalysis report showed on Wednesday.

Cyber attacks have been a persistent challenge for the crypto industry, and widespread hacking is one of the reasons why most regulators around the world frown upon crypto.

Though stolen funds more than halved, the number of individual hacking incidents grew to 231 last year from 219 in 2022, Chainalysis said.

The number of hacks by North Korea-linked organizations rose to 20 last year, the highest on record. They stole slightly over $1 billion, Chainalysis estimated, compared with $1.7 billion in 2022.

North Korea has previously denied allegations of hacking or other cyber attacks.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.