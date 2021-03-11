Crypto Fund CoinShares Jumps 33% in First Day on Nasdaq’s Swedish Exchange

CoinShares, a European digital asset investment firm, jumped 33% in its first day of trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden.

According to the exchange’s website, the shares (under the ticker CS) started the day trading around 81.9 Swedish krone (SEK) and ended at 109.12 SEK, implying a market capitalization of 7.3 billion SEK ($860 million).

As reported earlier by CoinDesk, the shares were initially offered at 44.90 SEK, so the exchange’s closing price implies that holders at that price level have already doubled their money, and then some.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.