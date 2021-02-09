Crypto-Friendly Signature Bank Added to JPMorgan’s ‘Focus List’

New York-based Signature Bank has been added to JPMorgan’s list of recommended products on Tuesday.

JPMorgan analyst Steven Alexopoulos added Signature Bank (SBNY) to its “focus list,” saying the bank is “positioned to ride the crypto wave.”

A focus list highlights recommended stocks published by the investment firm’s research department.

Deposit five-times growth in 2020 to more than $10 billion has “caught investors by surprise and triggered many questions about the opportunity for growing this newer business.”

Bank’s shares have had “very strong outperformance” year to date: Alexopoulos.

“Overweight” rating maintained, with price target of $250 a share, versus $195 now.

Read more: Signature Bank Adds $2.5B in Non-Interest Bearing Deposits in Q4

