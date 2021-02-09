Cryptocurrencies

Crypto-Friendly Signature Bank Added to JPMorgan’s ‘Focus List’

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published

New York-based Signature Bank has been added to JPMorgan’s list of recommended products on Tuesday.  

  • JPMorgan analyst Steven Alexopoulos added Signature Bank (SBNY)  to its “focus list,” saying the bank is “positioned to ride the crypto wave.”
  • A focus list highlights recommended stocks published by the investment firm’s research department.
  • Deposit five-times growth in 2020 to more than $10 billion has “caught investors by surprise and triggered many questions about the opportunity for growing this newer business.”
  • Bank’s shares have had “very strong outperformance” year to date: Alexopoulos.
  • “Overweight” rating maintained, with price target of $250 a share, versus $195 now.

Read more: Signature Bank Adds $2.5B in Non-Interest Bearing Deposits in Q4

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More