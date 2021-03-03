Crypto-Friendly CFTC Commissioner Tarbert to Leave Regulator Friday

Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Heath Tarbert announced in a Wednesday tweet that he will officially depart the federal regulatory agency Friday.

His tenure as chairman included the classification of ether as a commodity, the launch of ether futures contracts and an expansion of regulated crypto derivative products.

Tarbert had previously said his 18-month term would end once President Joe Biden took office. He stepped down from the chairmanship in January and was replaced acting chairman Rostin Behnam.

Biden has not yet nominated a permanent replacement but crypto-savvy academic Chris Brummer is said to be in the lead for the position.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.