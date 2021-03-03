Crypto-Friendly CFTC Commissioner Tarbert to Leave Regulator Friday

Cryptocurrencies

Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Heath Tarbert announced in a Wednesday tweet that he will officially depart the federal regulatory agency Friday.

  • His tenure as chairman included the classification of ether as a commodity, the launch of ether futures contracts and an expansion of regulated crypto derivative products.
  • Tarbert had previously said his 18-month term would end once President Joe Biden took office. He stepped down from the chairmanship in January and was replaced acting chairman Rostin Behnam.
  • Biden has not yet nominated a permanent replacement but crypto-savvy academic Chris Brummer is said to be in the lead for the position.

