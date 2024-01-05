Crypto For Newbies In 2024: How To Navigate Price Trends and Make Those 10x Decisions

Stablecoin liquidity is up as new investors deploy fresh capital, Bitcoin ($BTC) mining stocks are zooming, and the top ten cryptocurrencies are already showing signs of recovery after the Matrixport ETF report sent a chill through the market. The pre-bull market appears to be back on track, and investors should start to consider which cryptocurrencies to buy in early 2024. For newbies who might have no clue where to start, here’s a guide on how to navigate price trends and make those 10x decisions today.

Narratives: The ETF Play (Which is Still in Play)

A classic lesson investors must learn is the power of narratives. Markets are forward-looking, and any token with a story/narrative will outperform the market. For example, the Bitcoin narrative is a hard currency with a fixed scarcity that offers a stable store of value. As inflation erodes the dollar's purchasing power, $BTC’s value proposition increases. After understanding a token narrative, investors need to understand market narratives. The Spot ETF has been one of 2023’s largest narratives, despite recent concerns it might not go exactly as planned. The belief is that an ETF product will unlock potentially trillions of dollars of institutional capital for $BTC investment. How to leverage this narrative? Front-run it. If the Spot ETF is approved in January, the best decision is to buy $BTC before its approval, including on the FUD dips – eventually, whether sooner or later, the ETF is all but guaranteed to happen, despite some bumps in the road along the way.

Sentiment Rotations: $SOL, $AVAX, $SEI

Sentiment rotations are another classic method for navigating price trends and discovering the best cryptocurrencies to buy early. The most recent example would be Solana’s ($SOL) enormous rally as people fell in love with its low transaction cost. This was an early sign of the layer one trade being born again and a sentiment rotation from Ethereum ($ETH), the consensus bet in early 2023, to alternative smart contract platforms. Investors at this stage need to ask themselves as sentiment changes which will be the next top gainers. Anything within the Solana ecosystem was easy pickings, and Avalanche ($AVAX), another cheap blockchain, was the obvious second leg. Following Avalanche’s pump, investors should have understood markets entered a TPS meta. This led old layer one blockchains to pump as well as new parallelized EVM blockchains such as Sei ($SEI). This may sound complicated for crypto newbies, but it is incredibly simple. When sentiment shifts, identify the properties of the in-vogue crypto and search for projects with similar properties. Arriving Early: Presale Opportunities

The best way to make a 10x decision is to participate in a presale. Investors become early-stage adopters and join these protocols at the ground level. A solid example of a presale that aims to yield returns for investors is Galaxy Fox ($GFOX). This nascent play-to-earn protocol is one of 2023’s best-performing ICOs, and in crypto, winners continue to win. It has already raised over $2.4 million in several weeks, and its funding rate continues to increase. Typical signs of a project that delivers an incredible price discovery round. Staking rewards have played a huge role in this project’s success, with all $GFOX token holders unlocking passive income via staking at the Stargate module. Stargate accrues 2% of all ecosystem transactions and distributes them to stakers. Galaxy Fox’s use of buy and sell taxes to fund staking rewards means no inflationary pressure and increases the value proposition of participating in the presale with no future dilution. The project’s tokenomics are deflationary thanks to the protocol burn permanently removing tokens from circulation. Other native earning angles include its addictive Web3 runner game which additionally acts as a perfect interest funnel for onboarding new users. Galaxy Fox looks to climb to the top, and with mechanisms in place to constantly attract new users, it aims to become 2024’s top-performing crypto.

Closing Thoughts: How To Make 10x Decisions

Making a 10x decision in crypto is easy as long as investors take a moment to breathe and think. The best cryptocurrencies to buy are relatively obvious when investors start to track narratives, and one of the strongest narratives heading into 2024 is the rise of GameFi. Galaxy Fox looks to combine two of these tips, but whether it will become a 10x project remains to be seen.

Take advantage of the GameFi narrative before it explodes, and become an early investor in a project. This window of opportunity is rapidly closing, and investors need to act fast to join this cosmic journey. Make a 10x decision today and participate in the presale.

Learn more about $GFOX here:

Visit Galaxy Fox Presale | Join the Community

This post was authored by an external contributor and does not represent Benzinga's opinions and has not been edited for content. This contains sponsored content and is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.