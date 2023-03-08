US Markets
SI

Crypto-focused bank Silvergate plans to wind down operations

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 08, 2023 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini and Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Adds background

March 8 (Reuters) - Crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N said on Wednesday it planned to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate.

The decision comes after the company flagged risks to its ability to continue operating as a going concern earlier this month, fanning liquidity concerns that sparked a rout in the crypto market.

Multiple partners of the bank, including high-profile firms like Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O and Galaxy Digital, severed ties with Silvergate last week.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SI
COIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.