Crypto-focused bank Silvergate plans to wind down operations

March 8 (Reuters) - Crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N said on Wednesday it planned to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate.

The decision comes after the company flagged risks to its ability to continue operating as a going concern earlier this month, fanning liquidity concerns that sparked a rout in the crypto market.

Multiple partners of the bank, including high-profile firms like Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O and Galaxy Digital, severed ties with Silvergate last week.

