March 8 (Reuters) - Crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N said on Wednesday it planned to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.