Sept 15 (Reuters) - Core Scientific and Celsius Mining LLC have agreed to settle all existing litigation for a total cash consideration of $14 million, the crypto firms said on Friday.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

