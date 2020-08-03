Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Firm Hacked for $1.4M Admits It Will Struggle to Reimburse Users

Contributor
Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Published
(Denis Belyaevskiy/Shutterstock)

A Spanish cryptocurrency payments app and card issuer has admitted it wonât be able to immediately repay users affected by Fridayâs $1.4 million hack and has offered a compromise instead.

  • Madrid-based 2gether said Sunday it hadnât been able to find the funds to reimburse all users the â¬1.2 million stolen by hackers â 26.79% of the firmâs total funds â on Friday evening.
  • âWe can assure you, with a great deal of chagrin, that if we could face this theft with our own funds, we would,â the announcement reads.
  • Talks with an unnamed investment group reportedly fell through on Sunday.
  • Rather than delay any longer, 2gether has offered to reimburse investors in native 2GT tokens â an ERC-20 token that confers incentives and premium access to holders.
  • 2gether said users will receive the amount stolen in 2GT at the issuance price of just under $0.06.
  • The company said it will then try to scrape the funds together to repay users in the crypto assets theyâd lost â it didnât provide a timeframe for when this could happen.

See also: Hacker Exploits Flaw in Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange Bisq to Steal $250K

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular