Crypto Firm Hacked for $1.4M Admits It Will Struggle to Reimburse Users

A Spanish cryptocurrency payments app and card issuer has admitted it wonât be able to immediately repay users affected by Fridayâs $1.4 million hack and has offered a compromise instead.

Madrid-based 2gether said Sunday it hadnât been able to find the funds to reimburse all users the â¬1.2 million stolen by hackers â 26.79% of the firmâs total funds â on Friday evening.

âWe can assure you, with a great deal of chagrin, that if we could face this theft with our own funds, we would,â the announcement reads.

Talks with an unnamed investment group reportedly fell through on Sunday.

Rather than delay any longer, 2gether has offered to reimburse investors in native 2GT tokens â an ERC-20 token that confers incentives and premium access to holders.

2gether said users will receive the amount stolen in 2GT at the issuance price of just under $0.06.

The company said it will then try to scrape the funds together to repay users in the crypto assets theyâd lost â it didnât provide a timeframe for when this could happen.

