Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Genesis Global Capital is planning to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

