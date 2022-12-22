Crypto firm Bullish, Far Peak call off $9 bln SPAC deal

Adds background, details

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Bullish and Far Peak Acquisition Corp FPAC.N said on Thursday they had called off their $9 billion merger, making it the latest blank-check deal to fall through as the industry comes under increasing regulatory scrutiny.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which raised $550 million in its initial public offering and is led by former NYSE President Thomas Farley, will also wind down by March 7.

"Our quest to become a public company is taking longer than expected, but we respect the SEC's ongoing work to lay new digital asset frameworks and clarify industry-specific disclosure and accounting complexities," Bullish Chief Executive Officer Brendan Blumer said.

One of the hallmarks of pandemic-era dealmaking, SPACs have since fallen out of favor amid a regulatory crackdown and a sudden rise in interest rates that has rattled the equities market.

Backed by billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel, Bullish is a unit of the blockchain software company Block.one. The deal would have fetched it nearly $600 million in proceeds.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

