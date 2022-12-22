US Markets
FPAC

Crypto firm Bullish, Far Peak call off $9 bln SPAC deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 22, 2022 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Adds background, details

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Bullish and Far Peak Acquisition Corp FPAC.N said on Thursday they had called off their $9 billion merger, making it the latest blank-check deal to fall through as the industry comes under increasing regulatory scrutiny.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which raised $550 million in its initial public offering and is led by former NYSE President Thomas Farley, will also wind down by March 7.

"Our quest to become a public company is taking longer than expected, but we respect the SEC's ongoing work to lay new digital asset frameworks and clarify industry-specific disclosure and accounting complexities," Bullish Chief Executive Officer Brendan Blumer said.

One of the hallmarks of pandemic-era dealmaking, SPACs have since fallen out of favor amid a regulatory crackdown and a sudden rise in interest rates that has rattled the equities market.

Backed by billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel, Bullish is a unit of the blockchain software company Block.one. The deal would have fetched it nearly $600 million in proceeds.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Anirban.Chakroborti@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FPAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.