Crypto firm Blockchain.com raises $300 million, valued at $5.2 billion

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Blockchain.com said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million in its latest funding round at a valuation of $5.2 billion.

The round was led by DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners and VY Capital, the London-based company said

Blockchain.com offers digital wallets for storage of cryptocurrencies as well as retail trading and other services for larger investors.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP soared to a record just shy of $62,000 this month as mainstream firms and investors increasingly embrace cryptocurrencies, leading to ballooning valuations of related companies.

Blockchain.com said last month it raised about $120 million, with investments from Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O venture capital unit.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Edmund Blair)

