Crypto fans still live in a supervised world

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Since the dawn of history, the person with the bigger stick could easily take the person with the smaller stick’s money. That, at least, is one of many philosophies https://twitter.com/saylor/status/1562047345210040323 espoused by MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor. He is beyond enthusiastic about the ability of bitcoin to change the planet, thanks to its “freedom and self-sovereignty https://twitter.com/saylor/status/1545475587069906944”, and he has bet his company's future on it. Unfortunately he still lives in a supervised world.

Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a lawsuit https://oag.dc.gov/sites/default/files/2022-08/2022-08-22%20Complaint%20in%20Intervention_0.pdf accusing Saylor of avoiding over $25 million of local taxes along with the help of his company. It isn't Saylor's first run-in with hall monitors. In 2000, he agreed to disgorge over $8 million to settle, without admitting or denying, claims MicroStrategy had overstated its financial results.

MicroStrategy made an unusual, debt-funded bet on bitcoin, spending $4 billion of company money which as the end of last quarter was worth $2 billion less. https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/microstrategy-is-a-conglomerate-with-bitcoin-twist/ Die-hard bitcoin fans may dream of the day they live in world where both governments and markets don't have structure. Unfortunately for Saylor - and MicroStrategy investors - that's not today's reality https://twitter.com/saylor/status/1554077955118227459. (By Robert Cyran)

