Crypto Exchanges See Big Drop in Volumes as Bitcoin Volatility Approaches 2020 Low

Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Exchange volumes are at a rock bottom as traders turn away from sluggish bitcoin markets.

  • Trading volumes on âtop tierâ spot exchanges fell by 36% in June, according to a report from London-based data provider CryptoCompare.
  • Similarly, crypto derivatives exchanges experienced a 35.7% drop in volume to $393 billion â the lowest monthly volumes since the start of 2020.
  • Bitcoinâs ATR range â a volatility metric â has nearly halved since the start of June. At press time, it was just 20 points above its 2020 low.
  • CryptoCompare CEO Charles Hayter said Juneâs spot prices had been flat compared to previous months and the lack of price volatility likely explained the drop in trade volumes.
  • In theory, exchange volumes could continue tracking downwards should volatility remain at low levels, he said.
  • Volumes across the entire crypto spot market â both âtop tierâ and âlower tierâ exchanges â fell nearly 50% in June, meaning the market share for crypto derivatives has increased 5% to 37%.

