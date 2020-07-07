Crypto Exchanges See Big Drop in Volumes as Bitcoin Volatility Approaches 2020 Low
Exchange volumes are at a rock bottom as traders turn away from sluggish bitcoin markets.
- Trading volumes on âtop tierâ spot exchanges fell by 36% in June, according to a report from London-based data provider CryptoCompare.
- Similarly, crypto derivatives exchanges experienced a 35.7% drop in volume to $393 billion â the lowest monthly volumes since the start of 2020.
- Bitcoinâs ATR range â a volatility metric â has nearly halved since the start of June. At press time, it was just 20 points above its 2020 low.
- CryptoCompare CEO Charles Hayter said Juneâs spot prices had been flat compared to previous months and the lack of price volatility likely explained the drop in trade volumes.
- In theory, exchange volumes could continue tracking downwards should volatility remain at low levels, he said.
- Volumes across the entire crypto spot market â both âtop tierâ and âlower tierâ exchanges â fell nearly 50% in June, meaning the market share for crypto derivatives has increased 5% to 37%.
Also read: Binance Ordered to Halt Offering Derivatives Trading in Brazil
Related Stories
- Bitcoin Up 27% in First Half of 2020, Beating Gold, Silver and Platinum
- Search for Yield Drives Etherâs Put-Call Ratio to One-Year High
- Decentralized Exchange Volumes Up 70% in June, Pass $1.5B
- Binance Retains Top Spot as CoinGecko Revamps Exchange Trust Metric
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.