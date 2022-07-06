Crypto Exchanges Need to Start Planning Today for This Upcoming Tax Change

By Trent Bigelow, CEO of WithAbound.com

Crypto exchanges are facing a big change in 2023 — one they can only ignore at their own peril.

Cryptocurrency purchase, exchange, and ownership in the US has been coming under more federal regulations in recent years. But the newest tax regulation on the horizon is going to shake things up for crypto exchanges and wallets. In 2023, they'll be required to generate tax forms for each crypto holder, meaning compiling, tracking, and logging a massive amount of data on each customer. And with nearly 600 crypto exchanges functioning today, that’s a lot of change in a very quick time.

There's no option to do nothing and not face a penalty from the IRS. However, you do have options when it comes to preparing for the change — and you need to start preparing soon. Here are more details on the upcoming regulatory changes, and how you can be ready when they go into effect.

New Tax Regulations and What’s to Come

Most people in the US have probably heard of the Infrastructure Bill — otherwise known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — intended to improve roads, internet access, public transportation, and more. But within that Bill lay a number of other additions, one of which will require cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets to report their customers' transactions to the IRS. Brokerage and barter exchanges already issue 1099-B forms to their customers as a record of gains and losses from their investments. Now crypto exchanges and wallets will be required to do the same.

What is a 1099-B? Like other 1099 tax forms, it's used to report non-W2 earnings an individual makes over $600. This can include work from freelance, contracting, or gig work, or can even include certain taxable events triggered by using crypto coins for purchases. It can also include any interest an individual earns (1099-INT), dividend payouts from stock holdings (1099-DIV), and more. A 1099-B is a record of the gains and losses for an individual from stocks, commodities, futures, or other options through a barter exchange or brokerage. These gains and losses are not only reported to the IRS and states that require reporting, but the issued 1099-Bs are used by customers to help them fill out their taxes.

Who's responsible for gathering that data on each customer, and creating those forms that list each transaction made? Crypto exchanges and wallets themselves. This means having a system or method in place not only to collect all that data on customers and their transactions, but having a way to generate and send those tax documents, too.

What Can You Do to Prepare?

The new crypto exchange and wallet tax document may be a 1099-B, or may be another type of document. Still, a typical 1099-B contains a customer's name, address, and social security number, as well as an itemized list of every transaction they made, including a description of the property, the date sold, the quantity, the proceeds, whether it was a gain or loss, and other important information. Considering that 1099-Bs require having customer social security numbers, there will need to be a process in place for gathering and certifying SSNs before accounts can be set up, or validating existing SSNs before 1099-B issuance.

Will you have the data that needs to be reported for every customer? How will you gather it if you don't? If you do have it, how will you aggregate it into a tax form? What if reporting also includes existing tax obligations for situations such as backup withholding? Here are a few of your options for setting up that system of reporting.

Build Capabilities In-House

One option is to build your capability in-house. That involves the upfront customer data collection, tracking and attributing every crypto transaction, and then creating tax documents out of all of that data — and doing so in a way that fulfills IRS reporting obligations.

However, there are a number of challenges to this approach. The first is compliance, and making sure that how you're gathering and reporting information adheres to this new tax law. Another challenge is speed, and how quickly you can design, develop, and deploy these new capabilities — especially when they need to be ready by the end of the year. The cost of research, design, sourcing, development, testing, and maintaining the backend infrastructure is another hurdle. Finally, are you prepared to commit to the ongoing work to run this tax process year after year?

Outsource to a Vendor

If building in-house seems daunting, or you don't have the time, people, and resources to devote to it, you may consider outsourcing the tracking and creation of this new tax document to a third-party vendor. But some of the same challenges surface, as well as new ones. How can you ensure that the vendor will create a system that's in compliance? If they do build it, will they maintain it, or give it back to you to maintain? Will there be time enough to create a system, test, and deploy it from a third party as well?

Use APIs

The best approach? Use APIs. APIs designed to create tax documents like 1099-Bs can not only reduce complexity associated with gathering, tracking, and reporting out information. Using case-specific APIs developed by those with the right expertise can ensure you're staying in compliance with what the IRS is requiring of you. Not only can APIs help in generating tax documents and submitting them to the right parties, but they can help create a system for collecting customer data in the first place, if you’re not already doing so. Since this change is coming quickly — and there may be more changes implemented before next reporting year, like the taxability of staking — APIs can significantly cut down on time to deployment, and get you up and running in a day or two.

Addressing the Future of Taxes Today

Change is coming for crypto exchanges and wallets in 2023, but considering that you still must assess the scope of what you’ll be required to accomplish and execute that new data collection and reporting, there’s not a lot of time to prepare for it. Luckily, API-driven tax form generation can be set up quickly and easily, and can prepare you today for the future of taxes.

About the author: Trent Bigelow is co-founder and CEO of Abound. The company’s APIs enable those serving or paying independent workers (1099ers) to quickly and effortlessly embed benefits into their products, automatically setting aside enough to cover taxes, retirement, healthcare, insurance, PTO, and more. Trent leads the company’s strategy to increase wealth and wellness for 68 million self-employed Americans, unlocking access to independent benefits in an easy, affordable, and compliant way that works for everyone.

