Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Exchange LGO Integrates With Fireblocks to Speed Up Trading Times

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
Hugo Renaudin, CEO of LGO Markets. (Credit: Anna Baydakova for CoinDesk)

Institutional crypto exchange LGO has joined up with transaction platform Fireblocks to speed up deposit times and enhance clientsâ trading experience.

  • LGO announced Tuesday it had joined Fireblocksâ Deposit Acceleration Program.
  • Crypto exchanges have to load digital assets onto the platform before they begin trading: a process that can take anywhere between 10 minutes to 24 hours to complete, depending on network congestion and how quickly miners confirm transactions.
  • This has a clear opportunity cost as traders canât exploit fleeting arbitrage chances or liquidity margins.
  • As the name suggests, Fireblocksâ Deposit Acceleration Program speeds up the process, allowing exchanges to load assets onto their platforms in real time.
  • LGO CEO and co-founder Hugo Renaudin said the program was a way for institutional clients to better position their trading capital efficiently and securely.
  • Crypto derivatives exchange FTX joined the program as soon as it launched last month.

See also: Elliptic Teams With Fireblocks to Automate Security and Compliance in Crypto Industry

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular