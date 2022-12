Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken said on Wednesday said it has decided to cease its operations in Japan.

Kraken will deregister from the Financial Services Agency (JFSA) as of Jan. 31, 2023, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

