Crypto Exchange Kraken Slashes Deposit Fees Across All Digital Assets to Zero

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said it has reduced deposit fees to zero across all its more than 70 digital assets, starting today.

The reduction is expected to bring more stability to pricing between Kraken and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and applications, Kraken said.

“By cutting out deposit fees, clients can experience the lowest possible friction on their crypto journey,” said Jeremy Welch, chief product officer at Kraken.

Kraken said it is preparing for its long-term ambition to provide DeFi products and services from the exchange.

Read more: Kraken to No Longer Offer Margin Trading for US Investors Who Don’t Meet ‘Certain’ Requirements

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.