Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Exchange Kraken Slashes Deposit Fees Across All Digital Assets to Zero

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Slashed! (Markus Spiske/Unsplash)

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said it has reduced deposit fees to zero across all its more than 70 digital assets, starting today.

  • The reduction is expected to bring more stability to pricing between Kraken and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and applications, Kraken said.
  • “By cutting out deposit fees, clients can experience the lowest possible friction on their crypto journey,” said Jeremy Welch, chief product officer at Kraken.
  • Kraken said it is preparing for its long-term ambition to provide DeFi products and services from the exchange.

Read more: Kraken to No Longer Offer Margin Trading for US Investors Who Don’t Meet ‘Certain’ Requirements

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: The changing investing landscape, emerging markets, #crypto, and sovereign debt

    Tellimer Group Founder and CEO Duncan Wales discusses the changing investing landscape, emerging markets, #crypto, and sovereign debt.

    4 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular