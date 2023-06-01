News & Insights

World Markets

Crypto exchange Gemini to soon operate in the UAE

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

June 01, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

June 1 (Reuters) - Gemini will "soon" start the process of buying a crypto license to operate in the United Arab Emirates, and the team has met stakeholders throughout the region to learn more about local regulatory requirements, the crypto exchange said late on Wednesday.

Gemini, founded by cryptocurrency pioneers and identical twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is aiming for the "adoption of crypto globally across 20 countries."

Its push in the UAE comes as the nation is trying to develop virtual asset regulation to attract new forms of business as economic competition heats up in the Gulf region.

"By applying for a license, we will be taking another step towards making Gemini a truly global company," the exchange said in a blog post.

It did not say when they expect to start operating in the UAE.

Digital assets industry is recovering from several blow-ups last year, including the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX and companies are looking to expand their global footprint amid escalating tensions between the crypto sector and regulators in the United States.

Gemini, earlier in May, also launched a derivatives platform for trading perpetual futures, outside the U.S. jurisdiction.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.