News & Insights

US Markets

Crypto exchange Gemini says bankrupt Genesis moves to authorize sale of trust assets

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 03, 2024 — 02:28 pm EST

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Trust Co said on Saturday that crypto lender Genesis has filed a motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court authorizing a sale of trust assets and seeking authorization to monetize its interests in two Grayscale Ethereum trusts, securities that provide investors exposure to cryptocurrency.

The motion filed by Genesis late on Friday seeks authority for Gemini to monetize the initial collateral of 30,905,782 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Gemini said.

Genesis has requested an expedited hearing on the motion on Feb. 8, Gemini said in a statement.

This week, Genesis settled a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit over its defunct Gemini Earn lending program.

Genesis is moving ahead with a liquidation plan that aims to repay customers in cash or cryptocurrency, depending on the types of currency they had deposited in the Earn program.

The Earn program was halted during a crypto market crash in November 2023, and its failure has spurred litigation between Genesis, Gemini, and Genesis's parent company, Digital Currency Group.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.