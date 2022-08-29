US Markets

Crypto exchange FTX's CEO says no plan to buy China's Huobi

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Monday that the crypto exchange has no plans to buy China-based Huobi, which also runs one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aug 29 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Monday that the crypto exchange has no plans to buy China-based Huobi, which also runs one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. (https://bit.ly/3TorlM6)

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular