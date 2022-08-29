Crypto exchange FTX's CEO says no plan to buy China's Huobi

Aug 29 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Monday that the crypto exchange has no plans to buy China-based Huobi, which also runs one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. (https://bit.ly/3TorlM6)

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.