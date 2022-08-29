US Markets

Crypto exchange FTX's CEO says no plan to buy China's Huobi

Contributor
Krystal Hu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FTX

FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Monday that the crypto exchange has no plans to buy China-based Huobi, which also runs one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

By Krystal Hu

Aug 29 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Monday that the crypto exchange has no plans to buy China-based Huobi, which also runs one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Huobi founder Leon Li was exploring a stake sale in the company, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

A sale for Li's almost 60% stake would value Huobi between $2 billion and $3 billion, and could be completed as soon as this month, Bloomberg News reported earlier in August.

The cryptocurrency industry has seen sharp declines this year amid a broader risk-off sentiment in the markets due to geopolitical turmoil, aggressive monetary policy tightening and decades-high inflation.

Bankman-Fried in recent months has thrown lifelines to several digital asset platforms, including cryptocurrency lenders BlockFi and Voyager Digital VOYG.TO. (https://bit.ly/3TorlM6)

In July, Bankman-Fried said he and his company still have a "few billion" on hand to shore up struggling firms that could further destabilize the digital asset industry, but that the worst of the liquidity crunch has likely passed.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular