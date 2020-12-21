Crypto Exchange EXMO Says Hackers Have Stolen 5% of Total Assets

U.K.-based cryptocurrency exchange EXMO disclosed Monday its hot wallets have been compromised and all withdrawal activity has been suspended.

In a blog post on Monday, EXMO said it had detected “large withdrawals” on Dec. 21 at 02;27 UTC, and reacted “immediately and re-deployed hot wallets.”

Five percent of the total assets held by the exchange are said to have been stolen. Cold, or offline, wallets were unaffected, it said.

EXMO said it is investigating the incident that saw losses of bitcoin, XRP, zcash, tether, ether and ethereum classic, according to early analysis

The exchange asked users to not deposit funds in existing EXMO wallets for the time being.

EXMO stressed that those users affected by the incident will be covered by the exchange.

London police have been informed of the breach, while EXMO will “conduct a thorough security review that will include all parts of our systems and data,” per the post.

