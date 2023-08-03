News & Insights

COIN

Crypto exchange Coinbase's revenue falls as trading volumes remain muted

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 03, 2023 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by Manya Saini and Sri Hari N S for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global COIN.O reported a drop in second-quarter revenue on Thursday as trading volumes at the crypto exchange remained muted amid volatility triggered by an industry-wide global regulatory crackdown.

The company reported revenue of $663 million for the three months ended June 30, compared with $803 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

