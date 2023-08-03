Crypto exchange Coinbase's revenue falls as trading volumes remain muted

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global COIN.O reported a drop in second-quarter revenue on Thursday as trading volumes at the crypto exchange remained muted amid volatility triggered by an industry-wide global regulatory crackdown.

The company reported revenue of $663 million for the three months ended June 30, compared with $803 million a year earlier.

