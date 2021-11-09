US Markets
Crypto exchange Coinbase trading volumes slump 30%

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc on Tuesday reported a nearly 30% fall in third-quarter trading volumes on a sequential basis, hit by an easing in trading in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Trading volumes was $327 billion for the quarter, down from $462 billion in the prior quarter.

The company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $405.34 million, or $1.62 per share.

