Crypto exchange Coinbase trading volumes slump 30%

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Tuesday reported a nearly 30% fall in third-quarter trading volumes on a sequential basis, hit by an easing in trading in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Trading volumes was $327 billion for the quarter, down from $462 billion in the prior quarter.

The company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $405.34 million, or $1.62 per share.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.