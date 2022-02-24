Crypto exchange Coinbase trading volumes jump over 67%

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O said on Thursday its quarterly trading volumes surged more than 67% on a sequential basis as volatility in prices drew in retail traders.

Trading volumes were $547 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $89 billion in the year-ago period.

"The sequential increase in retail Trading Volume was driven primarily by higher levels of volatility as well as strong consumer interest in a wider variety of crypto assets," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

