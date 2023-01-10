US Markets
COIN

Crypto exchange Coinbase to slash nearly 1,000 jobs

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 10, 2023 — 06:46 am EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Adds background, share movement

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O said on Tuesday it will reduce its workforce by about 950 employees as part of a restructuring plan.

A clutch of crypto firms, gripped by an industry-wide downturn that has deepened with the collapse of major exchange FTX, have filed for bankruptcy protection in recent months.

Coinbase shares rose 2.9% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.