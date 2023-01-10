Crypto exchange Coinbase to slash nearly 1,000 jobs

Adds background, share movement

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O said on Tuesday it will reduce its workforce by about 950 employees as part of a restructuring plan.

A clutch of crypto firms, gripped by an industry-wide downturn that has deepened with the collapse of major exchange FTX, have filed for bankruptcy protection in recent months.

Coinbase shares rose 2.9% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.