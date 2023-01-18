Crypto exchange Coinbase says to halt operations in Japan

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions.

All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

