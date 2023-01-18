US Markets
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 18, 2023 — 03:40 am EST

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions.

All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post.

Coinbase's decision to exit comes only a few weeks after rival exchange Kraken said it, too, would cease its operations in Japan this month.

The crypto sector's woes have continued this year, marked by plunging deposits, layoffs and multiple legal hurdles.

Coinbase, Crypto.com and Huobi have all announced plans to lay off about 20% of their respective staff, while a source told Reuters earlier this month that Genesis, too, had cut jobs, equating to 30% of its workforce.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Janane Venkatraman)

