Crypto exchange Coinbase obtains Monetary Authority Of Singapore licence

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Singapore arm of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN.O said on Monday that it had obtained a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence from the city-state's central bank.

The licence, granted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), will allow the largest U.S. crypto exchange to offer digital payment token services to individuals and institutions in Singapore.

