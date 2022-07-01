Crypto exchange Coinbase looks to expand footprint in Europe

US Markets
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc said on Friday it was looking to expand in some European markets, even as the digital asset market continues to experience a downturn.

The company is in the process of expanding in France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, it said in a blog post, adding that it was aiming to launch its retail, institutional and developer products in all those markets. (https://bit.ly/3ugNHoa)

In June, Coinbase slashed 1,100 jobs, constituting nearly 18% of its workforce.

