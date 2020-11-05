Crypto Exchange Coinbase Is on a Hiring Spree in Japan

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is hiring in Japan, years after first saying it planned to launch services in the country.

According to a tweet by the exchange’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, Coinbase has “a number of open roles in Japan,” and is asking others to put forward candidates.

Per the company’s website, various roles are up for grabs in the capital Tokyo across IT, data, finance and accounting, legal, marketing and communications, customer experience, and international expansion.

In March 2020, Coinbase became a second-class member of the Japan Virtual Currency Exchange Association, a self-regulatory organization approved by Japanese regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA).

U.S.-based Coinbase has been eyeing a Japanese arm of its platform from as early as 2016 and has an entity in the country.

The company previously said it was confident it would receive the country’s mandatory operating license from the FSA in 2019, though that has not yet happened, according to the watchdog’s website.

CoinDesk reached out to Coinbase to ask if the flurry of new job positions heralds the launch of trading services in Japan sometime soon, but did not receive a reply by press time.

