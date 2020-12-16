Crypto exchange Coinbase hit by tech trouble as bitcoin breaks $20,000 for first time

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said on Wednesday its retail and professional-focused platforms were hit by connection problems and network congestion, as bitcoin smashed through $20,000 to its highest level ever.

