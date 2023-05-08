News & Insights

Crypto exchange Bittrex files for bankruptcy after SEC complaint

May 08, 2023 — 06:18 pm EDT

Written by Dietrich Knauth for Reuters ->

By Dietrich Knauth

May 8 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Bittrex Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, three weeks after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused it of operating an unregistered securities exchange.

Those assets are "safe and secure" and Bittrex said it intended to ask the bankruptcy court for a limited re-opening of customer accounts so that the crypto could be distributed back to customers.

