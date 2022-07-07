US Markets

Crypto exchange Binance.US hires Jasmine Lee as CFO - WSJ

Binance.US, the U.S. arm of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has hired Jasmine Lee as its chief financial officer, replacing interim CFO Eric Segal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a company spokesman.

Binance.US did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

