US Markets
PYPL

Crypto exchange Binance.US hires former PayPal executive as CFO

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Binance.US, the U.S. partner of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, named former PayPal Holdings executive Jasmine Lee as its chief financial officer on Thursday.

Changes sourcing; Adds details on Lee, CEO comment, background

July 7 (Reuters) - Binance.US, the U.S. partner of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, named former PayPal Holdings executive Jasmine Lee as its chief financial officer on Thursday.

Lee most recently served as the CFO and chief operating officer of investing application Acorns. Before that, she spent eight years at PayPal PYPL.O in top executive roles.

Her appointment comes at a time when investors have been dumping digital assets on fears that aggressive interest rate hikes from global central banks would spark an economic slowdown.

The crypto industry has also been in the crosshairs of regulators who worry that the meltdown in the volatile market could hit the broader financial sector. That has prompted a push for more rules on the largely unregulated industry.

"Her experience at Paypal ... will be invaluable as we chart our path to an IPO in the coming years," said Chief Executive Brian Shroder in a statement.

Lee replaces interim CFO Eric Segal, who had held the role since October and has now left the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a company spokesman.

Launched in 2019, Binance.US had fetched a pre-money valuation of $4.5 billion in April when it raised $200 million in a funding round.

Last year, the company's former chief executive Brian Brooks resigned just three months after taking up the role.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular