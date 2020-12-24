Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Exchange Binance Terminates South Korea Operations Due to Low Usage

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced Thursday it is closing its South Korea operations after eight months due to low usage and volume.

  • The exchange said it has been challenging to operate in South Korea due to low transaction volumes, which resulted in tight liquidity for its users. The Korean affiliate of Binance had been relying on its parent for liquidity but that ability was about to be banned under a law in the country, in effect March 2021, prohibiting order book sharing.
  • Binance said it will close all new registrations and deposits on the local exchange starting today at 2:00 p.m. local time. Binance Korea users will be able to redeem funds in Korean fiat currency or other cryptocurrencies and complete withdrawals before Jan. 29, 2021; after this date, withdrawals will be inaccessible.
  • Once the operations of Binance Korea have been closed, the team said it would reassess its business approach in the country.

Read more: Crypto Exchange Binance Suspends Trading Over ‘Systems Messaging Error’

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular